Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,879,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,141,357. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

