Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $60.28. Discovery shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 405 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.