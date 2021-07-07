DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $615,825.00

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.05 million and $615,825.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.78 or 0.00921666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044963 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

