Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,112 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.