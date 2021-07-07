Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.42.

DPZ stock opened at $476.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.99. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $477.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.