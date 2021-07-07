Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Domtar worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

