Domtar (TSE:UFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.99

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$69.99 and last traded at C$69.99, with a volume of 8368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

