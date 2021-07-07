Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Donut has a market capitalization of $847,116.45 and approximately $104,489.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00166443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,763.53 or 1.00153372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.77 or 0.00975991 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

