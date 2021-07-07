Dora Factory (DORA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $4.88 or 0.00013996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00929971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.