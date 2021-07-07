Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.