DoYourTip (DYT) Achieves Market Cap of $640,551.43

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $640,551.43 and $30,065.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00232135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001473 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00820718 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

