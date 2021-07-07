Drep [new] Reaches Market Cap of $18.16 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $18.16 million and $1.00 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00922795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044780 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

