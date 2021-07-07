Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

