Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.