Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.74% of Dyadic International worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

DYAI opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

