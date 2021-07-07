Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

