Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,119 Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $831,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $638.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

