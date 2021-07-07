Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,696 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

