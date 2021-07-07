Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,696 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

