Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $285,000 Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 199,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

