Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $268,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RadNet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RadNet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

