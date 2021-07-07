Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $304,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.86. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

