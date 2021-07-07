Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RC opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

