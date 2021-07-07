Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,241 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.