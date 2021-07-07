Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,634 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $172.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

