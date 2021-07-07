Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 43,690 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,690 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.