EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.44% of EastGroup Properties worth $140,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.