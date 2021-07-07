Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

