Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
