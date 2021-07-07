eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $5.33 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $351.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00408209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

