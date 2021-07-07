ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ECMOHO by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECMOHO in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECMOHO in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOHO opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.