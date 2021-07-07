Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 2,023,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,221. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

