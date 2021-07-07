EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.40. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 11,660 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

