electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,264. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

