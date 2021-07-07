electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,264. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
