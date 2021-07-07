Emerald Crypto (EMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $200,941.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

