EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EMCHF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

