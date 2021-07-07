Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EDVMF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 18,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,610. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

