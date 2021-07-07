Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.79, but opened at $21.27. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.