Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of ENI worth $46,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $3,960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

E stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

