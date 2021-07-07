Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,108 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ENT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

ENT stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,807.50 ($23.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,556. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,708.08. The stock has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.44.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

