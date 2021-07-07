Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.