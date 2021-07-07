Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 23.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,260 shares of company stock valued at $128,272,988. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

