Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.81. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

