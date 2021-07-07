Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.