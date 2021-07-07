Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,260 shares of company stock valued at $128,272,988 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

