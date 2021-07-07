Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

