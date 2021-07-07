Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $114.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

