Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 765.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,124,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 994,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

