Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $386,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $225,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock worth $1,837,475 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

