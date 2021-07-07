Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

